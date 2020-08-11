The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that an argument for the award of damages in underlying litigation first made against the insured more than a decade after the litigation commenced, was not a “claim” that could give rise to coverage under a claims-made policy in effect when the argument was first asserted.The case is Market Street Bancshares, Inc. v. Federal Insurance Co., 962 F.3d 947 (7th Cir. 2020). The insured, Peoples National Bank of McLeansboro, was represented by Sharp-Hundley P.C. of Mount …