The Illinois Supreme Court recently limited the application of a 1992 decision of the court that deemed a tenant to be a co-insured under a landlord’s fire insurance policy. Reversing the appellate court, the Supreme Court’s new decision holds that the tenant’s co-insured status does not obligate the insurer to provide a defense in a contribution action against the tenant.The case is Sheckler v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co., 2022 IL 128012 (Nov. 28). The tenants, Monroe and Dorothy Sheckler, were represented by Statham & …