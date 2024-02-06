The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently declined to confer “super excess” status on one of two insurers found to be excess and required that both contribute to the loss proportionately to limits.The case is Great West Casualty Co. v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co., 2024 U.S. Dist. Lexis 4386 (Jan. 9). The plaintiff insurer, Great West, was represented by Franco & Moroney LLC of Chicago. Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP of Chicago represented the other insurer, Nationwide.In 2021, in …