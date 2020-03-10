The Illinois Supreme Court, reversing two lower court decisions, recently held that the listing of bodily injury liability limits multiple times on the declarations pages of an automobile insurance policy covering several vehicles, did not permit the stacking of the limits, given an anti-stacking provision in the policy.The case is Hess v. Estate of Estate of Klamm, 2020 IL 124649 (Jan. 24). The claimants, administrators of two decedents and the guardian of a third person, were represented by Winters, Brewster, Crosby & …