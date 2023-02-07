The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that the term “insured” in an auto exclusion for a commercial general liability policy should be given expansive treatment. As a result, even if an individual falls within a category of “insured” to which the exclusion would not apply, the exclusion may still be effective if that same individual also falls within a category to which the exclusion would apply. The case is Erie Insurance Exchange v. Aral Construction Corp., et al., 2022 IL App (1st) 210628 (Dec. 27). The …