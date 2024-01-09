The 1st District Appellate Court, disagreeing with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, recently held that a “catchall” exclusion for certain statutory liabilities applied to a claim against an insured for violation of the Biometric Information Privacy Act, 740 ILCS 14/15. The case is National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford, et al. v. Visual Pak Co., Inc., 2023 IL App (1st) 221160 (Dec. 19). The two plaintiff insurers, National Fire and Continental Insurance Co., were represented by Tressler LLP of Chicago. Esposito …