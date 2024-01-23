Over dissent, the 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an automobile policy’s uninsured motorist provision requiring a reduction in benefits for compensation paid to the insured “under” certain laws applied to compensation paid to a police officer pursuant to the City of Chicago’s collective bargaining agreement with the police union. The case is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Arroyo, 2023 IL App (1st) 221057 (Dec. 11). The insurer, State Farm, was represented by Taylor Miller LLC of Chicago …