The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently resolved competing “other insurance” issues between two insurers. It found that a real estate management company’s insurance for a slip-and-fall claim was excess over a tenant’s coverage.The case is Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America v. Benchmark Insurance Co., No. 22-cv-2308, 2024 U.S. Dist. Lexis 31265 (N.D. Ill., Feb. 23). The real estate management insurer, Travelers, was represented by Amundsen Davis LLC of Chicago. Goldberg Segalla LLP of …