The 4th District Appellate Court, over a dissent, recently held that a professional liability insurer had no duty to defend a physician and his employer for sexual assault, despite allegations of negligence against the physician in the underlying complaint.The case is Professional Solutions Insurance Co. v. Karuparthy, 2023 Il App (4th) 220409 (May 30). The insurer, Professional Solutions, was represented by Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith LLP of Chicago. Weinstein, Kavensky & Cunningham LLC of Rock Island …