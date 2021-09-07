The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that an additional insurer owed a defense to an additional insured covered only for vicarious liability, even though the claims alleged against the additional insured were arguably only for direct liability. The case is United Fire & Casualty Co. v. Prate Roofing & Installations, LLC, 2021 U.S. App. Lexis 22641 (7th Cir. July 30). The additional insurer, United Fire, was represented by Cassidy & Mueller of Peoria. Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP of Chicago …