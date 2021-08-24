The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an Insurance Code requirement that an automobile insurer must disclose the insured’s “liability insurance policy,” did not require disclosure of the insured’s umbrella coverage when requested by a claimant seeking recovery against the insured.The case is Kim v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., 2021 IL App (1st) 200135 (June 30). The claimant, Penny Kim, was represented by the Sinson Law Group of Chicago. Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP of Chicago …