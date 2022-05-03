The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that a “reasonable belief” exclusion in an automobile liability policy barred coverage for a 16-year-old driver involved in an accident while driving in violation of the conditions set forth in his conditional driver’s license.The case is United Equitable Insurance Co. v. Calhoun, 2022 IL App (1st) 210525 (March 9). The insurer, UEI, was represented by the Llorens Law Group Ltd. of Chicago. Joseph L. Planera & Associates of Chicago represented the appellant, Andre Robinson …