The 2nd District Appellate Court recently held that facts asserted by an insured in response to a coverage action initiated by an insurer could not be used by the insured to establish a duty to defend, when the allegations of the underlying complaint did not give rise to coverage. The case is Pekin Insurance Co. v. McKeown Classic Homes, Inc., 2020 IL App (2d) 190631 (July 29). The insurer, Pekin, was represented by Pretzel & Stouffer Chtd. of Chicago. Barone Law Group P.C. of Oakbrook Terrace represented the insured …