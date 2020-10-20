The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that, despite allegations of negligence, a complaint against an insured under a general liability policy failed to trigger a duty to defend.The case is General Casualty Company of Wisconsin v. Burke Engineering Corp., 2020 IL App (1st) 191648 (Sept. 14). The claimants against the insured, who were assignees of rights under the policies, were represented by The Deratany Firm. Clyde & Co. US LLP represented the insurer, General Casualty.The insured, Burke, provided water …