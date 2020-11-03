The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an earth movement exclusion in an all-risk property insurance policy did not bar all coverage for damage to an industrial freezer facility, where evidence existed of damage caused not only by ground upheaval beneath a freezer in the facility but also by water saturating insulation and requiring its replacement.The case is 4220 Kildare, LLC v. Regent Insurance Co., 2020 IL App (1st) 181840 (Sept. 30). The insured, Kildare, was represented by Ronald A. Stearney of Chicago …