The 5th District Appellate Court recently held that, despite language in a “named non-owner endorsement” that had the effect of eliminating uninsured motorist coverage for the named insured’s family members, the insurer was not entitled to judgment on the pleadings because the pleadings did not reflect whether the named insured “accepted” the endorsement.The case is Strowmatt v. Sentry Insurance Co., 2020 IL App (5th) 190537 (Oct. 22). The insured, Kent Strowmatt, was represented by the Darr Law Offices Ltd. of Alton. Heyl …