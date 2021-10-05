The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld arbitration orders in a dispute between an insurer and reinsurer, and in the process explained the rules applicable to judicial review of such orders.The case is Continental Casualty Co. v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds of London, 2021 U.S. App. Lexis 25184 (7th Cir. Aug. 23). The insurer, Continental, was represented by Sidley Austin LLP of Chicago. Day Pitney of Boston represented Underwriters.Continental entered into a series of treaty reinsurance contracts with …