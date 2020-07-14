The 1st District Appellate Court recently upheld trial court rulings against an insured regarding the failure to exhaust primary coverage for purposes of triggering excess. The insured in John Crane Inc. v. Allianz Underwriters Insurance Co., 2020 IL App (1st) 180223 (June 12), was represented by Scharf Banks Marmor LLC of Chicago and Anderson Kill P.C. in New York. Cohn Baughman & Martin represented the defendant excess insurers.Crane, the manufacturer of gaskets and other products containing asbestos and sold largely …