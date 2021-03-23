The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently denied summary judgment to a property insurer because of a difference over the meaning of “maintain” in two provisions of the policy, and a resulting factual dispute regarding why a fire alarm system failed to notify city authorities of a fire. The case is Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co. v. Chicago Metropolitan Hospital, LLC, 2021 U.S. Dist. Lexis 16800 (Jan. 29). The insurer, Berkshire, was represented by Cozen O’Connor of Chicago. McKnight …