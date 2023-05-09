The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld a life insurer’s right to rescind a policy due to a misrepresentation by the insured, even though the basis for the misrepresentation became known to the insured only after he submitted his insurance application. The case is Meier v. Pacific Life Insurance Co., 2023 U.S. App. Lexis 6865 (7th Cir. March 22). The plaintiff’s life insurance beneficiary, Lorrie Meier, was represented by WilliamsMcCarthy LLP of Rockford. Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP of …