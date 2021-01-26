The Illinois Supreme Court, reversing an appellate court decision, recently held that a mechanical device exclusion in an automobile policy was not ambiguous and not a violation of public policy.The case is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Elmore, 2020 IL 125441 (Dec. 3). The insurer, State Farm, was represented by Heyl Royster of Edwardsville. Taylor Law Offices PC of Effingham represented the insureds, Sheldon Elmore and his son Kent.Kent was assisting his father, Sheldon, in farming operations in Effingham …