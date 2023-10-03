In a case of first impression, the 3rd District Appellate Court recently held that an insured’s property damage accidentally caused by a contractor hired by a municipality to demolish a building on an adjacent lot was not covered by the insured’s commercial property policy. The case is McCann Plumbing, Heating & Cooling v. Pekin Insurance Co., 2023 IL App (3d) 190722 (Aug. 23). The insured, McCann, was represented by Spiros Law P.C. of Danville. Pretzel & Stouffer Chtd. of Chicago represented the insurer, Pekin.In …