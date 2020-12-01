The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that no conflict of interest existed among insureds such as would require the insurer to permit the insureds to select their own independent counsel, despite the fact that certain insureds had filed cross-claims against other insureds in the underlying litigation.The case is Consolidated Chassis Management LLC v. Northland Insurance Co., 2020 U.S. Dist. Lexis 197520 (N.D. Ill. Oct. 23). The insureds seeking independent counsel, Consolidated Chassis …