The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that a steel subcontractor’s defective work, causing the general contractor to incur added costs for investigating, designing and implementing repairs, constituted only “economic damages” for which the subcontractor’s insurance policies provided no coverage. The case is St. Paul Guardian Insurance Co. v. Walsh Construction Co., No. 15 C 10324, 2023 U.S. Dist. Lexis 36690 (March 6). The insurers, St. Paul Guardian Insurance Co., Travelers Property …