The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an insurer’s denial of coverage based on conditions in an automobile policy regarding the truth of the insured’s representations, constituted an attempted “rescission” and thus was time-barred by the Illinois Insurance Code.The case is United Equitable Insurance Co. v. Thomas, 2021 IL App (1st) 201122 (Nov. 22). The insurer, UEIC, was represented by Shelist & Pena LLC of Chicago. Robbins, Salomon & Patt Ltd. represented the insured, Anthony Thomas, and his …