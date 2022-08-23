The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that a carpenter performing plumbing work for a friend, and causing property damage, was entitled to coverage under the carpenter’s own homeowner’s policy, despite “business pursuits” and professional services exclusions in the policy. The case is Stonegate Insurance Co. v. Smith, 2022 IL App (1st) 210931 (June 22). The homeowner’s insurer (appellant), Stonegate, was represented by Shelist & Pena LLC of Chicago. No other parties filed a brief on appeal.John Smith, a …