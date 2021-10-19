The 4th District Appellate Court recently gave effect to an exclusion in a liability insurance policy applicable to claims asserted by an “insured,” which included the pilot of a small plane. The court said the exclusion took priority over a separate policy sub-part providing bodily injury coverage generally, excepting only coverage for “bodily injury to a passenger,” i.e., not excepting claims by the pilot. The case is Old Republic Insurance Co. v. Pro-Agr, Inc., 2021 IL App (4th) 200340 (4th Dist. Sept. 14). The insurer, …