The 1st District Appellate Court recently reaffirmed that section 155 of the Illinois Insurance Code, 215 ILCS 5/155, does not create liability but merely provides an extracontractual remedy for an insurer’s unreasonable and vexatious conduct. The case is Moles v. Illinois Farmers Insurance Co., 2023 IL App (1st) 220853 (Aug. 9). The insured, Diana Moles, was represented by the Pappas Law Group LLC of Chicago. Farmers was represented by Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff P.C. of Chicago.Moles was involved in an …