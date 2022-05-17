The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that liability policy exclusions for employment practices and certain statutory violations are not effective to exclude coverage for a claim that the insured violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act in the insured’s handling of fingerprints taken from employees for timekeeping purposes.The case is American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Carnagio Enterprises, Inc., No. 20 C 3665, 2022 U.S. Dist. Lexis 58358 (March 30). The plaintiffs …