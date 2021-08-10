The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that a subcontractor’s waiver of the Kotecki cap did not subject the subcontractor’s insurer to liability for the subcontractor’s alleged breach of warranty, in a suit brought by injured employees as assignees of tort rights.The case is StarNet Insurance Co. v. Ruprecht, 2021 U.S. App. Lexis 19143 (7th Cir. June 28). The insurer, StarNet, was represented by Flaherty & Youngerman P.C. of Chicago. Power Rogers LLP of Chicago represented the claimants.Deerfield …