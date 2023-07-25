The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an insurance company’s recording of a conversation between the insured’s attorney and the insurer’s claims representative did not violate the Illinois eavesdropping statute, 720 ILCS 5/14-1 et seq. The case is Cook Au Vin, LLC v. Mid-Century Insurance Co., 2023 IL App (1st) 220601. The insured, the plaintiff bakery and catering company, was represented by Fuksa Khorshid LLC of Chicago. Locke Lord LLP of Chicago represented the insurer, Mid-Century. The plaintiff submitted …