The Illinois Supreme Court recently held that, where an insured under a property policy is entitled to receive reimbursement for an insured loss on an actual cash value basis, and the policy itself does not define “actual cash value,” the amount to be paid is the replacement cost of the property at the time of loss less depreciation, but that depreciation is not to be taken on labor costs.The case is Sproull v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., 2021 IL 126446 (Sept. 23). The insured, Jarrett Sproull, was …