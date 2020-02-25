The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that, following a fire loss, a mortgage loss payee under a property insurance policy was entitled to receive the balance of payment on the mortgage owed at the time of payment, rather than the amount owed at the time of loss.The case is Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co. v. Chicago Metropolitan Hospital LLC, 2020 U.S. Dist. Lexis 81 (Jan. 2, 2020). The insurer, Berkshire, was represented by Cozen O’Connor. McKnight & Kitzinger LLC …