The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that an insurer had no duty to defend an insured accused of deliberately supplying the wrong product for use in a construction project, even though one count of a complaint against the supplier alleged negligent misrepresentation.

The case is Lexington Insurance Co. v. Chicago Flameproof & Wood Specialties Corp., 2020 U.S. App. Lexis 6006 (Feb. 27). The insured, Chicago Flameproof, was represented by Swanson Martin & Bell LLP of Chicago. Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP of Chicago represented Lexington.

The claimants, JL Schwieters Construction Inc. and JL Schwieters Building Supply Inc. (collectively Schwieters) contracted with two building contractors to provide labor and material for the framing and paneling for four projects in Minnesota. The architect for all for projects required fire retardant and treated lumber, or FRT lumber, meeting the requirements of the International Building Code.

Schwieters contracted with Chicago Flameproof to purchase a particular brand of FRT lumber, which Chicago Flameproof advertised on its website. Unbeknownst to Schwieters, however, Chicago Flameproof substituted another brand of lumber that allegedly was not International Building Code compliant because it had not been tested or labeled pursuant to the code.

Following installation of the lumber, the general contractors and owners of the buildings discovered the lumber was not International Building Code certified and brought suit to require Schwieters to remove and replace the lumber. Schwieters then brought third-party actions and their own separate federal action against Chicago Flameproof.

Schwieters contended that Chicago Flameproof knew or should have known that FRT lumber was required, and that it deliberately substituted a non-certified brand because it did not have sufficient quantities of the required lumber on hand to fill the order.

One of the counts in an underlying complaint also alleged that Chicago Flameproof had negligently misrepresented that it had the correct lumber available and did not exercise reasonable care in advising Schwieters otherwise.

Lexington brought this declaratory action seeking a determination that it had no duty to defend Chicago Flameproof in the underlying lawsuits. Its policy issued to Chicago Flameproof provided coverage for “occurrences,” defined as accidents, resulting in property damage, which included the loss of use of tangible property not physically injured.

The district court agreed with Lexington that no coverage was provided and entered summary judgment in its favor. Chicago Flameproof appealed.

Analysis

In an opinion by Judge Joel M. Flaum, the 7th Circuit affirmed. He noted at the outset that “occurrences” typically involve unforeseen, undesigned or unexpected events. If an insured’s act results in injury that is the rational and probable consequence of the act, or the natural and ordinary consequence, then the act is not an accident or occurrence.

Flaum said faulty workmanship can constitute an occurrence if it results in damages that exceed the scope of the insured’s work product. In this case, however, the underlying complaints were inconsistent with the notion that Chicago Flameproof merely engaged in shoddy workmanship or shipped lumber causing damages that Chicago Flameproof could not have expected.

Chicago Flameproof argued that the lumber it supplied satisfied its contractual obligation because it satisfied IBC requirements even though it was not yet IBC-certified. Flaum, however, disagreed, saying that Schwieters ordered a specific brand of FRT lumber and Chicago Flameproof knew or should have known of the importance of IBC certification beyond merely satisfying other IBC requirements.

As for the negligent misrepresentation count in one of the underlying complaints, Flaum said the complaints had to be read as a whole to assess their true nature. And reading the complaints as a whole, their thrust was that Chicago Flameproof engaged in deliberate conduct — the shipping of the wrong lumber and concealment of that fact — that caused the property damage.

Moreover, Flaum found that the alleged negligence involved Chicago Flameproof’s failure to exercise reasonable care in informing Schwieters that it had shipped uncertified lumber, which could have avoided the installation and removal of the wrong lumber. The damage alleged was the natural and ordinary result of Chicago Flameproof’s deliberate decision to supply, and conceal that it had supplied, uncertified lumber.

As such, Chicago Flameproof’s conduct did not constitute an “occurrence.” Because it did not, Flaum said in a footnote, it was unnecessary to decide whether business risk exclusions might also apply.

The court therefore affirmed in favor of Lexington in finding no duty to defend.

Key point

Despite an allegation of negligence, where a complaint read as a whole alleges intentional conduct resulting in damage, an insurer may have no duty to defend because of the lack of an occurrence.