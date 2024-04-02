The 1st District Appellate Court recently upheld a named driver exclusion in an automobile policy to bar uninsured coverage for the named insured. The case is Safeway Insurance Co. v. Al-Rifaei, 2024 IL App (1st) 231391 (March 27). The named insured, Jafar Al-Rifaei, was represented by Mitchell, Hoffman & Wolf LLC of Chicago. Freeman Mathis & Gary LLC of Chicago represented the insurer, Safeway.In 2019, Al-Rifaei was a passenger in his own vehicle driven by his daughter when that vehicle collided with another. Al …