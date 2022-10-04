The 1st District Appellate Court, reversing a trial court decision, recently held that allegations of defective work by a contractor gave rise to an insurer’s duty to defend the contractor, when the allegations stated that the defective work caused damage to “other property” but without identifying what “other property.” The case is Acuity v. M/I Homes of Chicago, LLC, 2022 IL App (1st) 220023 (Sept. 9). The insurer, Acuity, was represented by Lindsay, Pickett & Postel LLC of Chicago. Gould & Ratner LLP of Chicago …