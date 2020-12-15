The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that business interruption insurance coverage under an “all risk” policy issued to a Chicago tavern did not provide coverage for loss of business due to an order by the governor of Illinois closing “non-essential businesses” during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The case is T&E Chicago LLC v. The Cincinnati Insurance Co., 2020 U.S. Dist. Lexis 217090 (N.D. Ill., Nov. 19). The insured tavern, T&E, was represented by Anderson & Wanca of …