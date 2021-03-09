Cases around the country have overwhelmingly, but not unanimously, rejected coverage for business losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic under standard all-risk property insurance policies. Since Jan. 1, six decisions by federal courts addressing such coverage in Illinois have followed the national trend.These cases in chronological order are as follows: •Riverwalk Seafood Grill Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America, 2021 U.S. Dist. Lexis 5899 (N.D. Ill., Jan. 7).The plaintiff restaurant sought coverage for …