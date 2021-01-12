The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an insurer’s depositing with the court clerk its policy limit plus accrued post-judgment on the full judgment against its insured, stopped the further accrual of interest for which the insurer was responsible under the supplementary payments section of the policy, notwithstanding that such a deposit is not provided for under the Illinois post-judgment interest statute.The case is Jacobs v. Yellow Cab Affiliation, Inc., 2020 IL App (1st) 182462 (Dec. 9). The plaintiffs …