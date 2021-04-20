The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that indemnity coverage applied for a wrongful act under a professional liability policy even though the conduct alleged against the insured was found not to involve a “wrongful act.” The case is Medical Protective Company of Fort Wayne, Indiana v. American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co., 2021 U.S. App. Lexis 6777 (7th Cir., March 9). The insured, MedPro, was represented by Clyde & Co. of Washington, D.C. Fox Rothschild LLP of Chicago represented AISLIC …