The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that a dispute between a property insurer and its insured over a demand for supplemental payments following a loss amounted to a coverage dispute not subject to appraisal. The case is Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Hometown Cooperative Apartments, Inc., No. 23 C 4977, 2024 U.S. Dist. Lexis 16023 (Jan. 30). The insurer, Philadelphia, was represented by HeplerBroom LLC of Chicago. Wischhover & Associates of Palos Heights represented the …