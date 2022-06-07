The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that the auto and commercial general liability insurer for a sub-subcontractor owed not just auto coverage but also CGL coverage for an additional insured subcontractor, in connection with an accident involving the sub-subcontractor’s truck and a boy on a bicycle. The case is Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., 2022 IL App (1st) 210267 (May 10). State Farm was the insurer for the sub-subcontractor, RJ&R Trucking and …