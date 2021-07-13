The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently affirmed an award of defense costs in favor of one insurer and against another under overlapping automobile liability policies, based on ownership of the vehicle involved in the accident giving rise to coverage. The case is Continental Western Insurance Co. v. Country Mutual Insurance Co., 2021 U.S. App. Lexis 18938 (7th Cir. June 24, 2021). Continental was represented by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry LLP of Chicago. Country Mutual was represented by Carlson Law …