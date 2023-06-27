The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that a reinsurer’s claims against the estate of an insurer in liquidation were entitled to a low “general creditor” priority and that the reinsurer was not entitled to post-judgment interest on a judgment against the estate.The case is Severinghaus v. Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd., 2023 IL App (1st) 211370 (May 12). The reinsurer, Catalina, was represented by Novak Law Offices of Chicago. Thompson Coburn LLP of Chicago represented the director of the Department Insurance in …