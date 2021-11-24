The 3rd District Appellate Court recently held that tenants on property for which the landlord purchased insurance were not only co-insureds for purposes of property coverage, but also entitled to defense coverage when sued on a contribution claim.The case is Sheckler v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co., 2021 IL App (3d) 190500 (October 22). The tenants, Monroe and Dorothy Sheckler, were represented by the Law Office of Mark Wertz P.C. of Pekin. The Brooks Law Firm P.C., of Rock Island represented the insurer, Auto-Owners.The …