The 5th District Appellate Court, reversing the trial court, recently held that a liability insurer had no duty to defend or indemnify an insured school district with respect to a claim for sexual abuse of a student by a school administrator.The case is Freeburg Community Consolidated School District No. 70 v. Country Mutual Insurance Co., 2021 IL App (5th) 190098 (April 8). The school district, Freeburg, was represented by Thomas R. Kelley LLC of Belleville. Walker Wilcox Matousek LLP of Chicago represented the appellant …