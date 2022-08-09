The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that a $6 million settlement agreement between a claimant and insured was reasonable and in good faith even though both parties were represented by the same attorneys.The case is Country Mutual Insurance Co. v. Olsak, 2022 IL App (1st) 200695 (June 27). The insurer, Country Mutual, was represented by Carlson Bier Associates LLC of Chicago. Norman J. Lerum P.C. of Chicago and James Messineo & Associates of Inverness represented claimant Joseph Pecoraro and insured Thomas …