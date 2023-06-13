The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that an insurer’s directors and officers policy covered an insured’s settlement for allegedly participating in a kickback scheme, despite the fact that a portion of the settlement may have been for restitution. The case is Astellas US Holding, Inc. v. Federal Insurance Co., 2023 U.S. App. Lexis 10883 (May 3). The insured, Astellas, was represented by Jones Day of Dallas, Cleveland and Chicago. Cozen O’Connor of Chicago represented the insurer, Federal.Astellas was a …