The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, reversing the district court, recently upheld the application of a sexual misconduct exclusion in a school district’s claims-made errors and omission policy.The case is Netherlands Insurance Co. v. Macomb Community Unit School District No. 185, 8 F.4th 505 (Aug. 6). The insurer, Netherlands, was represented by Best, Vanderlaan & Harrington of Chicago, among other firms. The school district was represented by Franczek Radelet P.C. of Chicago.Students from the school district …