The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that a property insurer lacked subrogation rights because its insured property owner-landlord was not a third-party beneficiary of contracts pursuant to which allegedly faulty work on the insured’s property was being performed, and the damages being sought were barred by the economic loss doctrine.The case is Harleysville Insurance Co. v. Mohr Architecture, 2021 IL App (1st) 192427 (April 27). The insurer, Harleysville, was represented by Thompson Brody & Kaplan LLP …